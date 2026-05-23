The police in Anambra State have arrested an unnamed officer allegedly linked to the death of a three-month-old baby at Okija, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

How it happened

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, did not give details of the incident which resulted in the death of the three-month-old baby.

However, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident stemmed from a dispute between a landlord and a tenant in the community.

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Sources said the officer was invited by the landlord over the dispute but the tenant was not at home when the officer arrived.

During an altercation, the officer attempted to slap a relative of the tenant but hit the baby which the relative was carrying instead.

The baby later died due to complications which resulted from the strike.

Arrest and detention

In the Friday statement, Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said police authorities in the state have begun “a full-scale” investigation into the incident to ensure justice is served.

“The officer involved is currently undergoing interrogation and other administrative procedures in line with the Nigeria Police Force disciplinary processes,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has expressed deep regret over the incident.

Mr Orutugu, according to the statement, commiserated with the family of the deceased child and assured that the police would remain transparent and professional in handling the matter.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and avoid actions capable of inciting tension, while assuring that no individual found culpable will be shielded from justice,” he said.

“Further developments on the outcome of the investigation will be communicated accordingly.”