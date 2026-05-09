FCMB Group Plc has appointed the former Chief Executive Officer at Lafarge Africa Plc, Adepeju Adebajo, as an Independent Non-Executive Director on its board.

The group disclosed the appointment in a statement posted on NGX and signed by its secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, on Friday, stating that her appointment will strengthen the board and support the transformation goals across the group.

“FCMB Group Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the general public that the Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of FCMB Group Plc.

“Mrs Adebajo’s appointment is intended to strengthen the Board and support its transformation goals across the Group,” the statement read.

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Mrs Adebajo holds a Master’s and a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College London and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

She chairs the board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and is a Transformation Lead at Etex Group (Nigerite and Emenite Limited).

Mrs Adebajo brings over 30 years of experience across industry, renewable energy, agriculture, finance, and consulting.

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According to the group, the new non-executive director has worked with teams and clients in Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, helping them grow and multiply impact.

Throughout her career, Mrs Adebajo has led teams through change and growth. She was previously the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cement at Lafarge Africa Plc, the CEO of Mouka Limited, the CEO of Lumos Nigeria, the CEO of UTC Nigeria Plc, and an Assistant General Manager at United Bank for Africa Plc.

In 2025, Mrs Adebajo founded Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria, affiliated with the World Economic Forum, and serves on the World Economic Forum Council on Climate and Nature Governance (2025-2027).