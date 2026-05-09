It was fashion galore as the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards celebrated their annual Cultural Night event in the run-up to the 12th Edition of the AMVCAs.

The movie stars and other attendees arrived dressed in elaborate traditional outfits in compliance with the event’s dress code.

The 2026 AMVCA weekend features a Cultural Night and the main award ceremony on Saturday.

Held annually at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, it is broadcast live across Africa Magic channels.

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The awards cover various categories including best actor/actress in drama, indigenous language films (West, East, Southern Africa), digital content creation, and short films.

Here are some standout looks of the night.

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