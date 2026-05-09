The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it will officially launch a digital drone regulation portal during the 6th Africa International Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition (DroneTecX 2026) scheduled to hold in Lagos next week.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NCAA said the Drone (RPAS/UAS) Portal would be unveiled during the conference billed for 12–16 May at the NIGAV Expo Centre, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The agency described the portal as part of efforts to strengthen drone regulation and improve oversight of unmanned aircraft operations in Nigeria.

According to the NCAA, the platform is expected to streamline regulatory processes involving drones, also known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).

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The authority said the portal would handle processes such as drone registration, operator certification, incident reporting, ownership transfers and compliance management.

It added that the system is intended to make regulatory engagement easier for individuals, small businesses and commercial drone operators.

“This strategic launch represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to streamline Drone/Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)/Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) regulation, promote safe drone operations, and accelerate the growth of the drone industry,” the NCAA said.

The agency also noted that the platform would consolidate application and approval processes into a single digital system, allowing operators to upload documentation, submit safety case files and track applications in real time.

According to the NCAA, the portal is designed to align with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations governing drone operations.

Background

Drones are aircraft operated without a pilot onboard and are either remotely controlled or programmed to fly autonomously using onboard navigation systems and software.

Their use has expanded globally in recent years across sectors including agriculture, aerial photography, mapping, surveillance, infrastructure inspection, emergency response and logistics.

In Nigeria, the growing use of drones has prompted increased regulatory attention from aviation authorities over concerns related to airspace safety, security and operational compliance. Under existing civil aviation regulations, operators are required to obtain approvals and certifications for certain categories of drone operations, particularly commercial activities and flights within controlled airspace.

The authority encouraged prospective users, operators and other stakeholders in the drone sector to familiarise themselves with the platform ahead of its formal rollout.