Tonight, we gather not only to celebrate the exceptional work of our staff — their commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in storytelling — but also to reflect. To take stock of where we have come from, the risks we have taken, and the responsibility we continue to bear.

On behalf of our Publisher, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi (who is unavoidably absent), the Chairman and members of our Board of Directors, the Editorial Board, and the entire staff and management of Premium Times, I sincerely thank our distinguished guests for joining us tonight. Your presence, support, and enduring friendship mean a great deal to us.

Tonight, we gather not only to celebrate the exceptional work of our staff — their commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in storytelling — but also to reflect. To take stock of where we have come from, the risks we have taken, and the responsibility we continue to bear.

When Mr Olorunyomi led us to start PREMIUM TIMES in 2011, the mission was clear and unwavering: journalism must serve the public. It must strengthen democracy, defend human rights, and hold power accountable.

That clarity of purpose has guided us from the very beginning — and it continues to define who we are today.

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From a modest newsroom here in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES has grown into one of Africa’s most respected investigative news platforms, recognised globally for rigorous reporting, data-driven journalism, and the courage to pursue difficult, often uncomfortable truths.

PREMIUM TIMES is more than a newsroom. It is an institution built on trust, courage, ethical discipline, and a deep commitment to the public good.

But growth alone is not the measure of our success. Impact is.

Over the years, our investigative reporting has consistently driven accountability in governance. We have exposed corruption in public institutions, uncovered the misuse of public funds, and triggered investigations by regulatory and law enforcement agencies. In several instances, our work has led to resignations, dismissals, and policy reviews — not because we set out to remove individuals, but because we followed the evidence wherever it led.

We have also amplified voices that might otherwise have gone unheard.

Our investigation into extrajudicial killings in Nigeria’s South-East, particularly the Onitsha massacre, did more than earn the prestigious Global Shining Light Award. It uncovered mass graves, documented grave human rights violations, and compelled national and international attention to abuses that might otherwise have remained hidden.

Beyond Nigeria, we have demonstrated that African journalism belongs at the centre of global conversations.

Our participation in the Panama Papers, one of the largest investigative collaborations in history, helped expose complex offshore financial networks used by powerful individuals worldwide. PREMIUM TIMES was the only Nigerian newsroom with direct access to the data, and we published more than 30 stories revealing hidden assets linked to prominent Nigerians.

That work formed part of a global effort involving over 100 media organisations, which went on to win the Pulitzer Prize in 2017.

And our journey did not stop there.

We have since contributed to other major cross-border investigations, including Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, Paradise Papers, and Pandora Papers—collaborations that brought together hundreds of journalists across continents to uncover intricate systems used to conceal wealth and evade accountability.

At home, our reporting has shaped national conversations on governance, security, and human rights. We have investigated forced evictions, such as the demolition of communities like Badia East in Lagos, exposing violations linked to development projects and international financing.

We have reported, consistently and courageously, on issues many would prefer to avoid: certificate forgeries, police brutality, electoral irregularities, public sector corruption, and the abuse of state power.

And we have done all this fully aware of the risks involved.

Our journalists have faced harassment, intimidation, arrests, and threats. Advertising has been withdrawn by clients uncomfortable with our reporting. Our website has suffered repeated cyberattacks.

Yet, we persist.

It is encouraging that our work and the sacrifices behind it continue to receive recognition both locally and internationally. The Global Shining Light Award, which we received in 2018, honours journalism carried out under threat, duress, or in dire conditions — circumstances that many of our reporters know all too well.

But more important than recognition is trust.

And that trust resides in the people behind the work.

Our Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, whose vision and leadership have shaped this organisation from inception.

Our Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, and the entire editorial team, whose discipline and rigour ensure that every story meets the highest standards.

And the many journalists and professionals who have passed through this newsroom — many of whom now serve in other respected institutions or have founded platforms of their own. They carry with them something enduring: a commitment to truth, accountability, and public service.

That is the PREMIUM TIMES DNA.

We have also continued to evolve.

Our partnerships with organisations such as the Media Trust Group reflect our belief in collaboration as a pathway to strengthening journalism in Nigeria. And even as the media landscape shifts, amid misinformation, digital disruption, and growing pressure on independent journalism, we remain anchored in what matters most: facts, evidence, and the public interest.

So as we celebrate tonight, let us remember this:

Our greatest achievement is not the awards.

It is not the recognition.

It is not even our global partnerships.

Our greatest achievement is impact.

Every investigation that drives accountability.

Every report that gives voice to the voiceless.

Every story that contributes, in its own way, to a more transparent and just society.

That is our work.

And that is our responsibility.

The work is not finished.

So tonight, we celebrate, but we also recommit. To the values that brought us here. To the standards that define us. And to the responsibility that comes with being trusted.

Before I conclude, may I once again thank our distinguished guests for honouring our invitation. We look forward to engaging many of you as we expand our Membership Programme, an important part of our sustainability efforts.

Good journalism is expensive. Yet, it is indispensable to the survival of any democratic society. Despite the difficult business climate and the many headwinds we face, we remain determined to continue this work, and we invite you to be part of that journey.

Thank you very much.

Musikilu Mojeed is editor-in-chief and chief operating officer of PREMIUM TIMES.

This is the text of the speech delivered at the staff awards ceremony held on 2 May in Abuja.