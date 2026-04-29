President Bola Tinubu has allocated land in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, to newly appointed ambassadors.

This was disclosed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in a statement by his office on Wednesday.

Some of the newly appointed ambassadors are former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, former Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, and Reno Omokri.

According to the statement, Mr Wike said the land allocation is intended to provide the envoys with permanent residences in the nation’s capital, and ensure that they have a home to return to during official briefings and after their service abroad.

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Some of the new appointees are known to already own houses in Abuja, but the statement did not indicate that such appointees would be denied the land allocation.

Read the full statement below.

President Bola Tinubu has approved and directed the allocation of land in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Wike, announced the presidential directive in Abuja on Wednesday, 29 April, during a courtesy visit by the envoys, led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Ahmed.

Mr Wike disclosed that the move is intended to provide the envoys with permanent residences in the nation’s capital and ensure that they have a home to return to during official briefings and after their service abroad.

The minister said, “Mr. President called me and said these ambassadors would be leaving Nigeria and he believes that from time to time, they will come to Abuja to brief him… so he directed that before you leave this morning, each and every one of you should have your form to fill for land allocation in Abuja so that when you come back, you don’t need to be staying in a hotel”.

Mr Wike further charged the diplomats to be the eyes and ears of Nigeria during their national assignments, emphasising that their character and representation were vital to how the world perceives the country. He specifically urged them to counter misinformation regarding Nigeria’s political landscape, especially the narrative that Nigeria is turning into a one-party state.

He said, “You represent Nigeria; you are the eye of Nigeria in the various countries where you are posted. It is your duty to carry out the vision of Mr President. What you tell other countries is what they will believe. There is no attempt by Mr President to make Nigeria a one-party state. The mere fact that one political party has a problem does not mean that Nigeria will be a one-party state, and that should be made clear.”

Mr Wike also encouraged the envoys to market Nigeria as a prime destination for foreign investment, particularly in the FCT. He identified agriculture and waste management as two critical sectors where the FCT seeks international partnerships, mentioning ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Ireland in this regard.

“Agric is very key. We have arable and fertile lands in all the FCT area councils. So, we really need investment in agriculture and waste disposal. Again, as a city, it is not proper to see indiscriminate disposal of refuse. So, we will like to have companies that can partner with us in terms of refuse disposal in the city”, he said.

The minister equally highlighted the infrastructure revolution currently taking place in the FCT, noting that for the first time, development has been extended to every area council and satellite town creating access to farmlands.

“There is no area council today in the FCT that Mr President has not taken development to. You can now see that there are roads to all the satellite towns, unlike before. So, now, you can go freely to any of the area councils”, the Minister stressed.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Ahmed, explained that the visit was designed to acquaint the envoys with the strategic importance of the FCT as the diplomatic hub of the country and the window through which the international community views Nigeria.

“This visit is intended to deepen understanding of the ongoing initiatives, opportunities and developmental priorities within the territory. It is also an opportunity to explore how our missions abroad can effectively support and complement the efforts of the FCT administration in areas such as investment promotions, cultural exchange, partnerships and infrastructure advancements”.

He pledged that the ambassadors would align their efforts abroad with the developmental priorities of the FCT administration and the strategic vision of President Bola Tinubu.

RABI MUSA UMAR

DEPUTY DIRECTOR, PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE HONOURABLE MINISTER)

29/04/2026

FCTA/ODP/PR/832