The Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, has commended the Ogun State Government for creating a business-friendly environment that continues to attract investors.

Mr Ogbonna gave the commendation during a visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun, where he led a delegation of senior executives from the bank.

He said Ogun’s policies have gone beyond driving investment inflows, noting that they foster partnerships focused on long-term development and shared vision for the state’s future.

The Access Bank CEO also lauded the development of the Gateway International Airport, describing it as a landmark project that reflects bold leadership and strategic planning.

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“I am extremely proud. Ogun State is making it a habit of showing Nigerians what a working democracy looks like,” he said, adding that the transformation of ideas into tangible infrastructure underscores the government’s commitment to excellence.

Mr Ogbonna expressed satisfaction with the bank’s role in supporting the airport project, noting that Access Bank remains committed to financing initiatives that drive economic growth and development.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun described Access Bank as a reliable development partner, praising its willingness to support the state’s vision from conception to execution.

“They saw the vision from the outset and backed it. A vision without funding is merely a hallucination,” the governor said.

He added that the collaboration highlights the importance of strong public-private partnerships in delivering impactful infrastructure and sustaining economic progress.