The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sharply criticised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over remarks referencing the violent “Operation Wetie” era, describing his comments as dangerous, reckless and unbecoming of a sitting governor.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party accused Mr Makinde of inciting violence and undermining national stability through his comments at a political gathering in Ibadan on Saturday, 25 April.

Mr Makinde had spoken at a summit of opposition political party leaders, where he warned against what he described as growing attempts to consolidate legislative control under one party, while opposition parties struggle with internal crises and legal disputes.

The governor invoked the historical memory of “Operation Wetie,” cautioning that political developments in the country were beginning to echo troubling precedents.

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“For those that are carrying on as if there’s no tomorrow, they should remember that ‘Operation Wetie’ started from here. This is the same Wild Wild West,” Mr Makinde said, referencing Ibadan’s role in Nigeria’s political history.

What is “Operation Wetie”?

“Operation Wetie” refers to a period of intense political violence that engulfed Nigeria’s Western Region in the mid-1960s, with Ibadan at its centre.

The phrase, derived from a Yoruba expression meaning “wet him,” described a brutal tactic in which political opponents, their homes and properties were doused with petrol and set ablaze.

The violence followed the highly disputed 1965 regional elections, widely believed to have been rigged in favour of the ruling faction, effectively excluding the opposition from power.

The crisis contributed to a breakdown of law and order in the region, often described as the “Wild Wild West”, and is widely regarded as one of the events that heightened political instability in the First Republic, preceding the military intervention of 1966.

APC condemns remarks

Reacting, Mr Morka said the governor’s comments amounted to a deliberate attempt to incite Nigerians to violence over what it described as “baseless and senseless” claims that the country is drifting towards a one-party state.

He said it was particularly troubling that a serving governor, who holds constitutional responsibility as the chief security officer of his state, would invoke one of Nigeria’s darkest political episodes in a manner it believes could inflame tensions.

The APC warned that such rhetoric could fuel unrest, lawlessness, and instability if left unchecked, urging security and intelligence agencies to take the matter seriously to safeguard lives and property.

“Makinde’s violent rhetoric cannot be dismissed as mere opposition posturing. His statement risks fueling anarchy, murderous rage and widespread lawlessness capable of undermining national stability,” Mr Morka warned.

He also argued that constitutional immunity does not shield public officials from accountability where national security is threatened, insisting that no individual, regardless of status, should make statements capable of endangering citizens or democratic order.

Beyond condemning Mr Makinde’s remarks, Mr Morka criticised opposition parties, dismissing concerns about one-party dominance as an attempt to mask internal dysfunction.

He said opposition groups are grappling with self-inflicted crises stemming from poor leadership, factional disputes, disregard for due process and competing presidential ambitions.

“The APC, again, vehemently rejects attempts by confused opposition leaders to frame their internal shambles in alarmist narratives about so-called one-party domination.

“The opposition parties are victims of self-inflicted injuries arising from anti-democratic practices, miserably poor leadership, internal contradictions, utter disregard for due process and the rule of law, persistent factionalization, and the desperate and dissonant presidential ambitions of their leaders,” Mr Morka added.

He specifically accused Atiku Abubakar of contributing to the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that his emergence as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate violated its zoning arrangement.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was destroyed by Atiku Abubakar’s ruthless confiscation of the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket in violation of the party’s constitutionally entrenched rotational zoning formula.”

Mr Morka also aimed at Peter Obi, claiming his political movements across parties weakened the Labour Party of Nigeria (LP).

“The Labour Party (LP) was effectively subverted by the restless nomadic disposition of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, permanently swinging from one party to another in search of a free and uncontested presidential ticket,” he said.

He further described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition as ineffective, alleging that it had been undermined by internal power struggles among opposition figures.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), so-called coalition platform, was basically stillborn, strangled by the reckless robbery of that party’s leadership by the same band of marauding opposition figures, never willing to remain and build their parties but always quick to use the revolving door on to the next available party. They have left nothing but desolation in opposition trail,” the statement read.

According to Mr Morka, parties unable to manage their internal affairs cannot be trusted to govern the country, and that opposition leaders have failed to present a coherent alternative vision for Nigeria.

He maintained that Nigeria’s democratic environment remains vibrant, noting that nearly two dozen political parties are registered and actively participating in the electoral process.

Mr Morka rejected suggestions of a drift towards a one-party state, describing such claims as alarmist narratives designed to distract from the opposition’s internal weaknesses.

He also emphasised the party’s commitment to preparing for the 2027 general elections, stating that it would not be drawn into managing the affairs of opposition parties.

“Our great party, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions, upholding the rule of law, and delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda for the peace, unity, and prosperity of all Nigerians,” he added.