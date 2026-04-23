The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday intervened in a dispute between Emirates Airlines and NJetours Ltd over visa cancellations and delays in refund payments to affected passengers.

The disagreement stems from complaints raised by NJetours Ltd, which said it processed visa applications through Emirates flights on behalf of passengers who were later affected by cancellations and refund delays.

A reconciliation meeting between both parties was held at the NCAA Lagos Regional Office, where officials from Emirates Airlines and NJetours Ltd were in attendance.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, who presided over the meeting, urged both parties to resolve the matter amicably, noting the long-standing business relationship between them.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

READ ALSO: NCAA grants Binani Air permission to begin commercial flight operations

Mr Achimugu, after hearing submissions from both sides, said the regulator’s intervention was in line with its statutory responsibility to protect passenger rights and ensure compliance with aviation regulations.

He asked Emirates Airlines to engage with NJetours Ltd to reach a resolution and update the authority on the outcome.

Responding on behalf of Emirates Airlines, the Country Manager, Paulos Legesse, commended the NCAA for stepping in and said the airline would review the issues raised and communicate its position to the regulator.

The NCAA said it will continue to monitor the situation until a resolution is reached between both parties.