The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday said that grid-connected power plants recorded an average hourly generation of 4,102 megawatt-hours (MWh) in February.

NERC disclosed this in its latest Operational Performance Fact Sheet, released in Abuja on Friday and published on its website.

According to the fact sheet, although the country has a total installed generation capacity of 13,625 megawatts (MW), only 4,384MW was available for dispatch on average during the period.

It said that this represented a Plant Availability Factor (PAF) of 32 per cent for the month.

The commission also noted that the available capacity was largely utilised, as the plants recorded an average load factor of 93 per cent.

It stated that the position indicated that most of the available generation capacity was dispatched to the national grid.

“The grid-connected plants recorded a PAF of 32 per cent.

“At any point during the month, an average of 4,384MW was available for dispatch onto the grid,” it said.

(NAN)