Iran has called for justice and lasting peace for Palestinians as the world marks Quds Day, observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Iran’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, made the call on Friday in Abuja during an event organised by Iran’s embassy with the Al-Huda Foundation.

Mr Raja expressed condolences over the loss of Iranian citizens, including military personnel and civilians, in what he described as recent acts of aggression against Iran.

He said the victims sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation’s independence, dignity and security.

Speaking on Quds Day’s significance, the envoy said the event reminded the world of the need for justice and solidarity with Palestinians.

According to him, the Palestinian question has remained unresolved for decades due to occupation, violence and persistent humanitarian challenges.

He noted that developments in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem reflected the wider humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

Mr Raja described Quds Day as an opportunity for the international community to renew its commitment to justice, human rights and peaceful conflict resolution.

“The Palestinian people should determine their future and live in their land with freedom, dignity and security,” he said.

The ambassador also stressed that Iran supported regional security based on cooperation, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

He, however, added that every nation had the right under international law to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens from aggression.

Also speaking, a public policy analyst, Ebenezer Oyetakin, urged nations and individuals to continue speaking out against injustice and supporting humanitarian causes.

Mr Oyetakin cited the example of Nelson Mandela, noting the late leader was once labelled a terrorist before gaining global recognition for ending apartheid.

He urged people of conscience worldwide to continue raising their voices in defence of justice and human dignity.

Chairman of the Al-Huda Foundation, Mohammad Zubair, said Quds Day highlighted the importance of solidarity with Palestinians.

Mr Zubair called for unity among people of different faiths and backgrounds in advocating peace, justice and respect for human rights.

He added that sustained global engagement and dialogue remained essential to achieving a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

(NAN)