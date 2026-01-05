The board of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has approved the appointment of Adeleye Falade as the company’s new managing director and chief executive officer.

The appointment was disclosed at a send-off ceremony held in Abuja last December to mark the end of the tenure of the incumbent managing director, Philip Mshelbila, whom Mr Falade will succeed.

Mr Falade is expected to assume office in April 2026, following Mr Mshelbila’s exit after more than four years at the helm of the company.

“Following the approval of the NLNG Board of Directors, Engr Adeleye Falade has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He is expected to assume duties in April 2026, joining NLNG from Brunei LNG, where he currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,” the NLNG Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, said in a statement.

NLNG is a major player in the country’s energy sector, producing liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids for export from its Bonny Island plant in Rivers State.

The company plays a key role in reducing gas flaring and promoting cleaner energy globally and operates as a joint venture involving the Nigerian government and international oil companies.

According to the company, Mr Mshelbila will leave NLNG at the end of December to assume office as Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Qatar.

Mr Falade is currently the managing director of Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad, a position he has held since April 2024. Before that, he served as Shell Namibia country chair between September 2023 and April 2024.

He previously worked at NLNG as general manager, production, from May 2019 to September 2023, and earlier as operations manager between July 2015 and May 2018.

His international experience also includes a stint as regional AMS implementation manager at Shell in The Hague, the Netherlands, from May 2018 to April 2019.

NLNG said Mr Falade has worked across upstream and midstream assets in seven countries spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Russia and Africa, and has expertise in gas and petroleum operations, product optimisation, engineering, business improvement and change management.

Mr Falade is an energy professional with an engineering degree and a Master of Business Administration from Henley Business School in the United Kingdom.