The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that Tower 7 along the Kaduna town line I and II in Rigasa community collapsed due to severe downpour and windstorm.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement Saturday said the incident which occurred on Thursday, 18 September caused a cut in the transmission of bulk power to some Kaduna Electric distribution load centres.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria wishes to inform residents of Kaduna State that tower No 7 along the Kaduna town line I and II in Rigasa community on Thursday, 18 September 2025, due to severe downpour and windstorm.

“The tower collapse caused a cut in the transmission of bulk power to some Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly the ones through which they supply some parts of Kaduna South,” Ms Mbah said.

While inspecting the site of the incident, she said TCN’s linesmen discovered that vandals had carted away some of the tower members, making it susceptible to collapse.

According to TCN, the incident primarily affected power supply to parts of Kaduna South, causing power interruption in some communities.

However, she said to ensure that the impact of the incident is curtailed, TCN has advised Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to link its 33kV Mogadishu feeder with 33kV Abakwa feeder to enable electricity customers in Mogadishu have access to power supply.

She noted that areas such as Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu and Kaduna North are unaffected by the incident and therefore have normal power supply.

“Our engineers are already at the site of the incident, dismantling the collapsed tower members to enable them clear the site and commence the re-erection of a new tower.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the incident has caused the affected customers in Southern Kaduna, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we continue to work round the clock to build a new tower.

“Please note that every effort is being made to minimise the duration of the outage,” Ms Mbah said.