The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday said Nigeria has successfully conducted a grid synchronisation test connecting the national electricity grid with the interconnected West African Power Pool (WAPP) system.

Mr Adelabu, while speaking at a press briefing organised by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) in Abuja, said this exercise represents the first time in history that Nigeria has operated in a unified, stable, and fully harmonised configuration with the rest of the sub-region.

The minister said the synchronisation will enable the country to optimise generation costs, deepen industrialisation, strengthen regulatory oversight, and expand its leadership in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) energy landscape.

Synchronisation is the process of matching the frequency, phase and voltage of a generator or other source to an electrical grid to transfer electricity.

He explained that the synchronisation exercise, conducted between 05:04 a.m. and 09:04 a.m., on 8 November involved the Nigerian grid, which includes the Niger Republic and parts of Benin and Togo and the rest of West Africa’s interconnected systems covering Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, and Mali.

While this is not yet a permanent synchronisation, he said the successful test clearly demonstrates that regional technical alignment is feasible and marks a major step toward eventual full integration.

“For four uninterrupted hours, power flowed seamlessly across national borders, operating at a single stable frequency and proving that West Africa is now technically capable of functioning as a unified power bloc. This achievement ranks among the most significant milestones in the history of WAPP,” he said.

He added that the test marks the first successful large-scale synchronisation attempt since 2007, when a short-lived trial lasting only seven minutes failed.

“The breakthrough recorded in 2025 is the outcome of years of renewed investment, strengthened operational discipline, and Nigeria’s deliberate resolve to position itself as a central player in the regional electricity market,” he said.

According to him, this reflects enhanced system-monitoring infrastructure, tighter frequency control, harmonised operational procedures across participating National Control Centres (NCC), and a new standard of real-time communication and coordination between NISO and the WAPP information and coordination centre.

He noted that the significance of this development cannot be overstated.

“Integrating our national grid into the broader regional system places Nigeria at the centre of a modern operating environment where electricity networks no longer function in isolation but as interdependent components of a shared regional framework.”

Once permanent synchronisation is achieved, the Minister said Nigeria will operate under a stronger, more resilient system, benefiting from cross-border support that enhances grid stability, reduces the risk of system disturbances, and improves the overall reliability of electricity supply.

By becoming part of a larger synchronous area, he noted that Nigeria will be able to rely on regional support during periods of supply shortfall, while also strengthening neighbouring networks when required.

The minister said the successful synchronisation test positions the country as a credible partner for cross-border energy exchange and a reliable participant in the West African Electricity Market.

The development, he said, also transforms Nigeria’s economic prospects in the electricity sector.

“Synchronisation trial is the primary prerequisite for full participation in the regional electricity market enabling competitive energy trading, expanded commercial agreements, and sustained power exchanges with neighbouring countries. This creates opportunities for Nigeria to earn foreign exchange, optimise generation resources, and attract increased private investment,” he added.