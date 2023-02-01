AXA Mansard Insurance saw a two-fifth drop in profit for the financial year 2022 much as gross premium written expanded, its unaudited earnings report showed on Tuesday.

The underwriter’s earnings took a hit from a sharp surge in gross claims expenses and re-insurance spending.

Bucking the financial performance, shares in the company gained 6.3 per cent per unit in Lagos, its biggest daily gain in more than five weeks, following the release of its financial statements.

The insurer wrote N69 billion in gross premium compared to the N60.2 billion reported the previous year, while gross premium income at N69.4 billion expanded by roughly a quarter when set beside the figure recorded one year earlier.

It owed the jump in gross premium income to a reasonable improvement in income from AXA Mansard Health (HMO).

Fees and commissions on insurance contracts grew 28.8 per cent to N2.4 billion while claims expenses recovered from reinsurers stood at N4.8 billion compared to N4.6 billion a year prior.

Hurting earnings, changes in annuity reserves fell to N147.6 million, plunging 83.6 per cent. In the same vein, other income shrank from N948.5 million to N229.8 million, no thanks to a much depressed sundry income.

At N6.3 billion, the underwriter’s investment income was 23.5 per cent bigger, driven by dividend income which enlarged almost threefold.

Losses on financial instruments rose more than fourteen times to N731.8 million, while employee benefits expense scaled up to N4.5 billion from N3.7 billion.

Profit before taxation came to N3.6 billion after declining by 37.3 per cent year on year. Post-tax profit diminished to N2.2 billion from N3.7 billion, leaving the net profit margin at just 3.2 per cent.

The insurer hopes to write a gross premium of N32.9 billion this quarter compared to the N28.6 billion reported in the same period of last year while expecting net profit to grow 74.3 per cent to N673.1 million.

