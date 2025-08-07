President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Mr Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator, with a PhD in Strategic Management, among other qualifications.

President Tinubu also nominated two commissioners for the NERC.

They are Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner of Consumer Affairs and Fouad Olayinka Animashun, Commissioner of Finance and Management Services.

All nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

However, to avoid a leadership vacuum in the critical regulatory agency, the President directed that Mr Ramat, an engineer, assume office in acting capacity pending his screening by the Senate, as stipulated by the law.

President Tinubu urged the new appointees to use their knowledge and experience to discharge their functions and work assiduously to advance the administration’s power sector vision.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) serves as a regulatory agency responsible for overseeing and regulating the electric power sector in Nigeria.

SOURCE: Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

August 7, 2025