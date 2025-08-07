Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been shortlisted for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy, joining a select group of the world’s best female goalkeepers in the latest Ballon d’Or announcement.

The 24-year-old Nigerian, who recently moved from Paris FC to Brighton & Hove Albion, is one of five goalkeepers nominated for the prestigious award presented by France Football.

The other nominees include Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Cata Coll (Spain), Hannah Hampton (England), and Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands).

Nnadozie’s nomination comes after a standout year for both club and country.

She was named CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the second straight time and also picked up the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where Nigeria won a record-extending 10th title.

Nnadozie did not concede any goal in open play until the final of WAFCON 2024.

Her calm presence in goal and big saves helped the Super Falcons navigate tough moments in Morocco where they eventually beat the host in the final.

Nnadozie is widely praised for her leadership and composure under pressure.

This global recognition adds to the long list of honours the Super Falcons have received since their WAFCON triumph.

Earlier on Thursday, head coach Justine Madugu was also nominated for Coach of the Year in the Women’s category.

In the men’s Yachine Trophy shortlist, nominees include top names like Alisson Becker (Brazil), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), and Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) among others showing just how high the competition is.