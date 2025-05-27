LAGOS, Nigeria, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vitel Wireless Limited (Vitel Wireless), Nigeria’s first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to receive a dedicated number series (0712) from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has broken new ground once again by announcing the successful completion of interconnectivity with all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria.

This breakthrough enables Vitel Wireless subscribers to make and receive calls with users on MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom (Glo), and 9mobile Nigeria. It also marks the first time an MVNO in the country has successfully interconnected with all the major MNOs, setting a new precedent for Nigeria’s telecom sector.

Following the NCC’s licensing of 46 MVNOs, Vitel Wireless continues to lead the way in establishing a dynamic MVNO sector in Nigeria—Africa’s largest market and most populous nation. The company has already achieved several historic firsts: the first MVNO issued a numbering plan and national and international routing codes, the first to launch a location awareness network in Africa, and the first to unveil a strategic nationwide rollout plan.

“We are gathering momentum for our big launch,” said Kenneth Emeka Nwabueze, MFR, Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless. “We are proud to be showing what’s possible for MVNOs, while also creating a path for others to follow. By leveraging our years of experience in Nigeria’s telecom industry, we are opening up new possibilities where there used to be none.”

Interconnectivity was achieved through a combination of direct fiber connections with some MNOs and indirect routing via third-party providers. This milestone was the result of a collaborative effort involving engineers from Vitel Wireless, Wireless Technology Labs (WTL), and Interconnect Clearinghouse Nigeria (ICN), working closely with engineers from MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

“We wish to thank the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission, for their timely interventions and guidance, which were instrumental in achieving this interconnectivity and bringing the formal launch of the Vitel Wireless nationwide network one step closer to reality,” said Nwabueze.

The company entered a nationwide pilot phase in May 2025, with plans for a full rollout in July 2025, aiming to deliver next-generation mobile services to millions across Nigeria.

About Vitel Wireless

Vitel Wireless Limited is a pioneering mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Nigeria, licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to provide nationwide mobile services under the “Vitel Wireless” brand. Utilizing the spectrum and radio access network (cellular towers) of other full mobile network operators (MNOs), Vitel delivers comprehensive network services—voice, SMS, and data—across all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Vitel Wireless is committed to delivering accessible telecom services to the Nigerian market and combines innovation with advanced technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and data-driven solutions, to enhance mobile experiences. The company’s offerings range from personal safety tools to scalable solutions for government welfare programs, continually pushing the boundaries of what mobile technology can achieve for Nigerians.

