The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said on Tuesday that there is no division within the leadership of the party over talks of being used to field opposition candidates for a coalition in the 2027 general elections.

Nkem Ukandu, the deputy national secretary of the party and spokesperson for the National Chairperson, Ralph Nwosu, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

TheCable reported last week that opposition leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, are planning to adopt the ADC as the platform to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

However, there are reports that the move has stirred internal division within the party as some state officials vowed not to relinquish their positions to new entrants, the Punch reported.

ADC speaks

Mr Ukandu described reports of division as misleading, inaccurate, and a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of discord within the party.

He said the ADC is open to collaboration with all progressive-minded Nigerians, adding that the party had demonstrated this by amending its constitution to accommodate partners who are equally passionate about national development.

He said the party remains firmly united and guided by the same founding principles that have kept it strong and consistent for years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Handshake has always been in our DNA—not out of desperation, but because we believe in inclusive governance and coalition-building based on shared values. We are a party built on clear ideological direction and structured leadership,” he said.

Mr Ukandu noted that the party consulted widely and engaged stakeholders across zones before reaching a ‘consensus’ on the coalition.

He noted that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had unanimously endorsed the coalition strategy last year at a NEC meeting held at NICON Luxury Hotel with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) present to observe proceedings.

“Following that, we held additional NEC meetings, including one in October of the same year. In total, we convened over four NEC meetings—all focused on solidifying our position. In some of these gatherings, coalition partners were admitted as observers, and INEC’s statutory presence reaffirmed the legitimacy of the process,” he said.

He said no dissenting voice was recorded during National Working Committee (NWC) meetings, reinforcing the party’s internal cohesion and shared vision.

He added that state and zonal chairpersons also spoke in alignment with the strategy during the ADC global summit held on 14 May.

“This party is united in purpose, and we are fully committed to building a credible coalition to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges,” Mr Ukandu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

