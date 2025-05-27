The Nigerian government has expressed commitment to enforcing punishments for examination centres and students involved in malpractice as contained in the Examination Malpractice Act of 1999.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry of Education expressed concern over persistent issues of examination malpractice in the education system.

“This unethical practice continues to erode the integrity of academic credentials and poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s human capital development,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has updated its regulations to include sanctions for such practices.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the board will henceforth deregister centres involved in malpractice for an unspecified number of years.

It said the duration would be determined by the board.

JAMB said the decision followed a directive from the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Punishment

According to JAMB, the minister directed all examination bodies in the country to deregister any centre found guilty of examination malpractice by any of the bodies.

READ ALSO: JAMB technical officers commend registrar Oloyede

JAMB added that candidates involved in examination malpractice would be barred for three years from sitting for any examinations in Nigeria conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Board for Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).

“This will send a very strong signal to operators of these miracle centres,” it said.

The board noted that directives are in accordance with Section 16(2) of the Examination Malpractices Act.

The section reads: “An examination body may, in the exercise of its powers under this section, circulate the name of an offending candidate, supervisor, invigilator, official, school, or examination centre to other examination bodies, which may impose similar punishment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

