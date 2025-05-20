President Idriss Déby of Chad has awarded Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), one of the country’s highest national honours in recognition of his support for the Chadian economy during a period of political and financial uncertainty.

The Chadian president conferred on Mr Oramah the title of Commander in the National Order of Chad, a distinction reserved for individuals who have made sustained and significant contributions to the nation.

According to a press release by Afreximbank, the honour is overseen by the Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation.

The recognition follows Afreximbank’s continued support for Chad at a time when other international lenders withdrew, notably during the country’s 2022 political transition.

“When other international lenders fled at the height of the unfortunate socio-political conflicts, Afreximbank stood firmly behind our country, continuing to push vital investments that now underpin the rapid socioeconomic recovery of our nation,” President Déby said.

In response, Mr Oramah said the award was not only a personal honour but also a symbol of Afreximbank’s mission across Africa.

“This honour is not just a recognition of my efforts, but a testament to the collective resolve of Afreximbank and its partners to transform Chad’s economy and empower its people,” he said. “While I am deeply humbled by this honour, it is a call to duty.”

Chad joined Afreximbank as a member state during the 36th African Union Summit. Since then, the bank has pledged support for key development projects in agriculture and livestock, two central pillars of Chad’s economy, as part of efforts to promote growth and diversification.

Afreximbank reaffirmed its commitment to Chad’s development through targeted investments, trade financing, and institutional capacity-building, as it continues its broader mission of advancing sustainable economic transformation across the continent.

