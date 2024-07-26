The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Friday announced it is hiring talented and dedicated individuals into its system.
The company, in a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, noted that the recruitment would be for various positions across various departments within the company.
“We are hiring. Are you passionate about building an exciting career in NNPC Limited? Please visit careers.nnpcgroup.com to apply.”
“Our team is working assiduously to accommodate the surge of applications. While we acknowledge the keen interest of Nigerians in having an exciting career experience with us, we reassure all Nigerians of a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. We, therefore, encourage capable Nigerians to take maximum advantage of this unique opportunity,” the company said in the post.
Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company also confirmed it in a statement on Friday.
“NNPC Ltd is pleased to announce that we are currently hiring for multiple positions across various departments. We are seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join our team. Visit our careers page for application instructions,” Mr Soneye said.
He said that due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times.
“Our techs are working diligently to rectify the problem. Please be assured that the application process deadline remains 20 August 2024,” he added.
This is the first recruitment exercise since the company fully transformed into a limited company.
In July 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, a landmark event that officially changed the oil firm from a wholly state-run entity to a commercial oil company, limited by shares.
The legal transition, based on the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), took effect July 1. The NNPC completed its incorporation in September 2021 weeks after the PIA was signed into law by Mr Buhari.
The new entity became a commercially oriented and profit-driven national petroleum company independent of the government, although government bodies remain its shareholders. It will be audited annually.
In February 2023, the company officially took over the assets of the nation’s oil company after 46 years of its operations as a corporation.
The company took over after attaining legal requirements within the stipulated 18 months in line with section 54 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the corporation transitioned into a company whose operations will be regulated by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).
