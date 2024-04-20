The board of First Bank is currently meeting at the bank’s headquarters over the sudden resignation of the Managing Director of the bank, Adesola Adeduntan.
PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Adeduntan’s resignation, eight months before he was due to retire from office when his tenure would have been completed.
“I have however decided to proceed on retirement with effect from 20 April 2024 to pursue other interests,” he said in a copy of his resignation letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Adeduntan attended Saturday’s board meeting, expected to be his last as the MD of the bank, a senior official of the bank told this newspaper. The meeting was still ongoing at the time of this report.
|
READ ALSO: First Bank MD, Adesola Adeduntan, resigns
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999