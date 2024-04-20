The board of First Bank is currently meeting at the bank’s headquarters over the sudden resignation of the Managing Director of the bank, Adesola Adeduntan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Adeduntan’s resignation, eight months before he was due to retire from office when his tenure would have been completed.

“I have however decided to proceed on retirement with effect from 20 April 2024 to pursue other interests,” he said in a copy of his resignation letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Adeduntan attended Saturday’s board meeting, expected to be his last as the MD of the bank, a senior official of the bank told this newspaper. The meeting was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Details later…

