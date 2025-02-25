The Naira appreciated further at the official market on Monday, trading at N1,497.11 against the Dollar.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website showed that the Naira gained N3.62.

This marks a 0.24 per cent increase compared to Friday, 21 February, when the local currency closed at N1,500.73 to the Dollar.

The Naira has remained relatively stable against the US Dollar since December 2024, following CBN’s sustained reforms aimed at ensuring transparency in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market.

Analysts have continued to commend the CBN’s sweeping reforms to support the local currency.

Bismarck Rewane, financial expert and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd., also praised CBN’s efforts in media appearances on Friday and Monday.

He said the apex bank spent $8 billion to defend the Naira, arguing that the interventions were necessary and aligned with the bank’s mandate.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

