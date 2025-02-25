The Naira appreciated further at the official market on Monday, trading at N1,497.11 against the Dollar.
Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website showed that the Naira gained N3.62.
This marks a 0.24 per cent increase compared to Friday, 21 February, when the local currency closed at N1,500.73 to the Dollar.
The Naira has remained relatively stable against the US Dollar since December 2024, following CBN’s sustained reforms aimed at ensuring transparency in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market.
|
READ ALSO: CBN orders banks to publish dormant account holders’ details online
Analysts have continued to commend the CBN’s sweeping reforms to support the local currency.
Bismarck Rewane, financial expert and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd., also praised CBN’s efforts in media appearances on Friday and Monday.
He said the apex bank spent $8 billion to defend the Naira, arguing that the interventions were necessary and aligned with the bank’s mandate.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999