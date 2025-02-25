The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, says he will resign if the current chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, is re-elected.
Mr Ata made this statement at a press conference in Kano on Monday. He said should Mr Abbas be reelected, he would resign from both his ministerial role and the party.
The minister said, “This is my position to this day. We oppose the reinstatement of the current APC leadership in Kano, given what happened in the last election.
“We will not accept this situation again. If the leadership remains, I will resign from my ministerial post and leave APC.”
|
Mr Ata emphasised his strong moral values and respect for elders, noting, “We will not compromise our values.”
READ ALSO: I may quit APC but won’t join PDP – El-Rufai
He expressed concerns over the party leadership’s statements, which he believed contributed to the party’s failure in 2023.
“We must engage individuals of integrity to gain the trust of Kano citizens,” Mr Ata stressed.
He said, “Votes and money do not grant power; only God bestows authority.”
Mr Ata urged politicians from the APC and other parties to promote peace, respect each other, and follow the rules.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999