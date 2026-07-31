As the 2026 Commonwealth Games enter the closing stretch, Nigeria and South Africa have emerged as the two leading African nations in an increasingly competitive medals race.

Following Thursday’s events, Nigeria sits fifth on the medals table with eight gold, five silver and three bronze medals (16 overall), while South Africa occupies sixth place with six gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals (23 overall).

Although South Africa has won more total medals, Nigeria continues to lead Africa because of its superior gold-medal count, the primary criterion used in the Commonwealth Games medal standings.

Golden moment

Nigeria’s position was strengthened by another impressive day in athletics.

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The biggest highlight came from Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who became the first Nigerian to win the Commonwealth Games men’s shot put title. His fifth-round effort of 21.07m secured Nigeria’s eighth gold medal, edging New Zealand’s Tom Walsh (21.03m), while England’s Scott Lincoln claimed bronze with 20.99m.

Later on Thursday, Tobi Amusan added another medal to her remarkable international collection, winning bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles in a wind-assisted 12.60 seconds. Although the world record holder entered the race as favourite after blazing to a wind-assisted 12.19 seconds in the heats, she settled for third behind Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas and Jamaica’s Megan Tapper.

Finals beckon

Nigeria’s hopes of adding more medals received another boost on the track.

National record holder Samuel Ogazi produced one of the standout performances of the championships, powering to victory in his men’s 400m semifinal in 44.52 seconds, the fastest semifinal time ever recorded at the Commonwealth Games.

He will be joined in the final by Edidiong Udo, whose impressive debut campaign continued after he was promoted to second place following the disqualification of Jamaica’s Antonio Watson.

The women’s 400m also provided encouraging news, with Ella Onojuvwevwo winning her semifinal in 51.47 seconds to book her place in the final.

Sprint specialist Udodi Onwuzurike also qualified for the men’s 200m final after finishing second in his semifinal, ensuring Nigeria remains in contention for more athletics medals.

In the field events, African champion Chinecherem Nnamdi qualified for the men’s javelin final despite battling difficult headwinds, while decathlete Jami Schlueter ended the opening day of the decathlon in an impressive fourth position.

Not every event produced the desired outcome. Jennifer Chukwuka Obi and Olayinka Olajide exited in the women’s 200m semifinals, while Patience Okon-George and Esther Elo Joseph also missed out on places in the women’s 400m final.

Battle enters decisive stage

With only a few days remaining before the Games conclude on 2 August, the contest to finish as Africa’s top nation is far from over.

South Africa remains within touching distance and could still close the gap if it converts its numerous medal opportunities into gold.

Nigeria, however, still has several realistic medal prospects over the remaining days, with Ezekiel Nathaniel leading the charge in the men’s 400m hurdles final after qualifying as the fastest athlete. The country will also be represented in the men’s 200m final through Onwuzurike, the men’s javelin final by Nnamdi, while relay events and other athletics finals offer further opportunities to increase the medal tally.

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