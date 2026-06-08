Dutch giants Feyenoord have confirmed the departure of head coach Robin van Persie, bringing an end to his tenure less than two years after returning to his boyhood club.

The Rotterdam club announced on Sunday that it will begin the 2026/27 season under a new manager, thanking the former Netherlands international for his contribution during his time in charge.

“Feyenoord will start the 2026-2027 season with a new head coach. The club would like to thank Robin van Persie for everything he gave during his time as head coach,” the brief statement on X read.

Van Persie was appointed head coach in February 2025 on a contract running until 2027 and oversaw a period that ultimately delivered qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Under his leadership, Feyenoord secured a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, ensuring a return to Europe’s premier club competition.

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However, the club hierarchy concluded that a change was necessary ahead of the new campaign.

Explaining the decision on a more robust statement on the club’s website, newly appointed technical director Devy Rigaux praised Van Persie’s efforts but revealed that an internal review highlighted concerns over the team’s trajectory.

“Robin van Persie has given everything for the club over the past 1.5 years. He deserves credit for securing second place and Champions League qualification, which is very important for the club,” Rigaux said.

He added that Feyenoord’s assessment considered the development of the team’s playing style as well as a decline in results and points accumulation in both domestic and European competitions.

The decision comes despite Van Persie guiding the club to a runners-up finish in the Dutch top flight. Feyenoord, however, ended the season 19 points behind champions PSV Eindhoven, with inconsistency proving costly throughout the campaign.

A legendary figure in Dutch football, Van Persie enjoyed an illustrious playing career with clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United before moving into coaching.

During his 16-month spell in charge of Feyenoord, the 42-year-old recorded 30 victories in 58 matches, helping the club maintain its status among the Netherlands’ elite while securing Champions League football.

Despite that achievement, Feyenoord have opted for a fresh direction as they seek to close the gap on PSV and challenge more strongly both domestically and in Europe next season.