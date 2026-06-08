Years of near misses, painful defeats and lingering questions were finally erased on Sunday as Alexander Zverev captured the first Grand Slam title of his career, defeating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a gripping five-set final at French Open.

The world number three and second seed prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 after four hours and 16 minutes of high-quality tennis on Court Philippe Chatrier, becoming the first German man since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open to lift a Grand Slam singles title.

For Zverev, the victory was more than just a major title, it was redemption.

“This court is so special to me in so many ways, but now finally, it’s a happy end,” an emotional Zverev said after the match.

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The Roland Garros crown arrives after years of frustration for the German star. He suffered a devastating ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal and came agonisingly close to glory again when he lost a five set final to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024.

Having fallen short in three previous Grand Slam finals, Sunday’s victory finally delivered the breakthrough many believed his talent deserved.

Turning towards his team during the trophy ceremony, Zverev reflected on the journey.

“We’ve been through losses. We’ve been losers at times in the most important moments. But at the end of the day, we’re Grand Slam champions now, and that’s what counts.”

Cobolli’s dream run falls just short

For Cobolli, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to a remarkable tournament.

The 10th seed arrived in Paris without ever reaching a Grand Slam semi-final. His route to the final was aided when compatriot Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from their semi-final through illness, but Cobolli still seized the opportunity to announce himself among the sport’s elite.

“It’s not easy for me to talk right now,” Cobolli admitted after receiving his runner-up trophy from Panatta.

“I’m happy for you, but I’m also sad because I was close and I feel it. So now you’ve achieved your dream, let me win the next time.”

A Final filled with momentum swings

The occasion appeared to overwhelm Cobolli early on as he committed 16 unforced errors in a one-sided opening set that Zverev claimed in just 39 minutes.

The Italian gradually settled and found his rhythm in the second set, breaking Zverev in the seventh game before serving out the set to level the contest.

A pivotal moment arrived in the third set. With Cobolli leading 30-0 while serving to force a tie-break, he surrendered four consecutive points, including a costly forehand error on set point, allowing Zverev to edge ahead once more.

Cobolli refused to disappear. The newly crowned top 10 player responded with an early break in the fourth set and eventually forced a tie-break, which he won with a stunning forehand winner to drag the match into a deciding fifth set.

Zverev seizes his moment

With the championship hanging in the balance, Zverev’s experience ultimately proved decisive.

After a brief delay caused by Cobolli leaving the court before the final set, the German struck immediately, breaking serve in the opening game. Cobolli’s hopes faded further when he failed to convert a break-back opportunity before falling 3-0 behind.

Despite facing three more break points, Zverev held firm and never looked back.

When Cobolli miscued an overhead on championship point, Zverev collapsed onto the Paris clay in celebration, finally ending one of tennis’ longest running Grand Slam quests.

The triumph caps a remarkable journey for a player who had previously lost six Slam quarter-finals, seven semi-finals and three finals, including his painful collapse from two sets up against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final.

Six years later, with Thiem watching from the stands, Zverev finally buried those ghosts and secured the title that had long eluded him.