The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi, as its consensus candidates for the 2027 governorship elections.

​The APC held governorship primaries nationwide on Thursday for the 2027 general elections.

Kano event

Governor Yusuf was nominated at an elaborate party congress held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the Kano metropolis.

​The event was attended by party leaders, elected officials, delegates, and enthusiastic supporters from across the state.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

​The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, moved the motion for the affirmation.

He stated that Governor Yusuf has demonstrated exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to the development of Kano State, making him the party’s preferred choice for a second term.

Mr ​Jibrin’s colleague, Abdulrahman Kawu, representing Kano South Senatorial District, seconded the motion. He stated that party members stand united behind the governor’s candidacy and expressed confidence in his electoral victory.

​The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Mukhtar Shagari, remarked that the endorsement directly reflects Governor Yusuf’s dedication to governance and public service.

He stated that the party would retain the state, citing the positive impact of the administration’s current policies and programmes.

​In his acceptance speech, Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude to the party leadership, delegates, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to sustain people-oriented projects, specifically focusing on education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, and infrastructure.

Jigawa affirmation

In neighbouring Jigawa, party members from the 287 wards across the state’s 27 local government areas also endorsed Governor Namadi for a second term at the Dutse mini township stadium.

The exercise was supervised by a national committee sent from the APC national headquarters, chaired by Isa Achida, alongside officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his address, Governor Namadi reaffirmed his commitment to taking the state to greater heights if re-elected.

“Our focus remains on delivering people-oriented projects and improving the lives of every citizen in Jigawa,” Mr Namadi stated.

The event drew prominent party stalwarts, including two former governors of the state, Ali Saad and Saminu Turaki.

Also at the gathering were the former deputy governor and deputy chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Hassan; the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad; as well as serving and former federal and state lawmakers, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu.