The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has selected 24 athletes to represent the country in six relay races at the 2026 World Athletics Relays.

From 2 to 3 May, the world’s fastest relay teams will converge on Gaborone for the World Athletics Relays, a competition that is no longer just about medals, but qualification pathways, global ranking points, and national pride.

For Nigeria, it is a familiar battleground.

A stage where history has delivered moments of brilliance and heartbreak in equal proportions.

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Experience meets urgency

The list released by the AFN’s Technical Committee reflects a deliberate balance, proven names alongside emerging hunger.

At the core are athletes who understand the demands of global relay racing: Patience Okon George, Blessing Ogundiran, Chidi Okezie, Ojeli Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Enoch Adegoke and Favour Ashe, who was initially reported to have switched allegiance to compete for Qatar.

These names have forged through several championships, pressure moments, and the unforgiving precision of baton exchanges at the elite level.

They bring more than speed; they bring memory, composure, and expectation.

Full list of athletes

Credit: AFN

A new generation steps forward

But this squad is not built on experience alone.

It is also a window into the future.

The inclusion of emerging athletes signals a federation looking beyond immediate results, towards continuity and depth: Gafari Badmus, Asuquo Ezekiel Eno, Lawrence Jacinta, Jimoh Toheebat, Tejiri Godwin.

They arrive as “new kids on the block,” but the stage will not wait for them to settle. Relay racing demands instant chemistry, split-second timing, and trust built under pressure.

Six events, one identity

Team Nigeria will compete across all six relay events, a bold commitment that underscores both depth and ambition.

From the explosive 4x100m to the endurance-testing 4x400m formats, each race presents its own tactical puzzle. Baton exchanges must be flawless. Acceleration zones must be mastered. One mistake, and months of preparation disappear in seconds.

Nigeria’s relay legacy

Nigeria’s relationship with relay events is layered.

There have been moments of global brilliance, Olympic podium finishes, world-class quartets, and performances that redefined African sprinting.

But there have also been costly errors; disqualifications, dropped batons, missed opportunities.

That dual history makes every new relay squad more than just a team; it becomes a test of evolution.

Gaborone: More than a competition

The World Relays are not just another meet. They are a proving ground.

For established stars, it is about reaffirming status.

For emerging talents, it is about seizing relevance.

For Nigeria, it is about restoring consistency on a stage where margins are microscopic.

The AFN has made its selection. Now comes the harder part, execution.

Because in relay racing, speed alone is never enough. Timing is everything.