The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has commended Governor Uba for establishing the Command and Control Centre as an intelligence gathering hub, in his efforts to contain insecurity in Kaduna State

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Nigerian Public Relations Week, Croc City 2026, Yomi Badejo Okusanya, gave the commendation on Monday during a media tour of some projects.

Speaking after inspecting facilities at the centre, Mr Okusanya acknowledged that although Kaduna State is facing some security challenges like most states in the country, the situation is grossly exaggerated.

He disclosed that there were a lot of outside pressures discouraging the Institute from holding the 2026 edition of Nigeria Public Relations Week in Kaduna, arguing that Kaduna State is not safe.

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‘’Yes, it has some challenges like every other place, but I think two things; efforts have been made to tackle this issue and then secondly it’s not as bad as what people think,’’ he clarified.

He advised the Kaduna State Government to share its efforts at curbing insecurity not just to its citizens but the whole country, adding that the Command and Control Centre should be replicated in all the 23 local government headquarters.

The media tour took officials of NIPR and visiting journalists to Badarawa Primary Healthcare Centre, Kawo General Hospital, Government Secondary School Nasarawan Rigachukun, Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, and the Kakuri Southern Terminal which is under construction.

At the Badarawa PHC, the Commissioner of Health, Umma K Ahmad disclosed that Kaduna State is the only subnational whose 255 PHCs have been upgraded to Level 2.

According to her, all the PHCs operate 24 hours and they provide basic emergency, obstetrics and neonatal care, adding that they are also stocked with adequate medical consumables.

‘’A woman can walk into this facility, do her antenatal clinic, deliver in this facility and then her baby will do immunization and other basic care. And then if the patient requires referral, then there is a referral pathway. We have ambulances that will immediately refer these patients to the next higher facility, that is the general hospital.

‘’The governor has recently approved CONMESS and CONHESS salary scales for our health workers. Kaduna State pays hazard allowance, which has been increased in recent years,’’ she added.

At the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, the Provost, Hussaini Haruna Muhammad, said that the Institute has three campuses at Soba, Rigachukun and Samarun Kataf, to cater for the Northern, Central and Southern senatorial districts respectively.

He said that the Institute is running 14 trade areas and has three types of courses, namely National Skills Qualification(NSQ), whose certificate is internationally recognised.

According to the provost, the institute also runs the Level Qualification which has a range of six months and the Unit Qualification for short term courses as well as two week courses in cosmetology.

Mr Hussaini also said that the Institute has a course module named Recognition of Prior Learning, which is for skilled artisans who have hands-on experience but require certification.

The provost who disclosed that there are presently 497,000 students at the Rigachukun campus, took the visiting delegates to ICT Department, Fashion Design as well as Carpentry and Joinery Departments, including Solar Installation and Maintenance Department, Electrical and Electronics Department.

The NIPR delegates and media team also visited the 35 kilometre asphaltic road, the longest road that has been constructed in the last two decades, cutting across three local governments and linking more than 76 farming communities, in Kaduna State.

The road which stretches from Igabi, to Kajuru and Chikun local governments, includes a 130-metre bridge over River Kaduna which serves several communities.