Nigeria’s former international basketball player, Olumide Oyedeji, has been appointed to a prestigious seat on the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the move signals the rising influence of the former NBA player-turned-administrator as he steps into one of the most influential platforms in world sport.

He would be representing the World Olympians Association on a 23-member board tasked with shaping the future of athletes worldwide.

Oyedeji’s appointment is a reward for years of relentless advocacy, championing athlete welfare and pushing for stronger representation both at home and abroad.

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The former athlete was leading the Nigeria Athletes’ Commission before serving as the World Olympic Association Secretary.

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Similarly, one of Nigeria’s table tennis icons, Olufunke Oshonaike, also joined the commission, doubling the country’s presence and amplifying its voice within the Olympic Movement.

At the helm sits Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol, supported by a diverse leadership team spanning continents, a clear proof that the commission is where global perspectives collide to shape athlete futures.

(NAN)