The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken disciplinary action against two Shari’a Court judges and court staff over various acts of misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Saturday in Kano.

He said the decisions were part of the resolutions reached at the JSC’s 89th meeting held on April 16, in line with its mandate to uphold discipline, integrity and accountability within the judiciary.

According to him, the judges sanctioned are Salisu Buhari-Mandawari, Upper Shari’a Court judge, Rogo, and Umar Sunusi-Danbaba, Upper Shari’a Court judge, Filin Hockey.

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Others are Mahmud Ahmed, transport officer attached to the High Court; Abdulbari Ado, finance registrar; Umar Abdulhamid, administrative registrar; and Sabiu Adam-Inusa, finance registrar at the Upper Shari’a Court, Gwarzo.

The spokesman said the action followed the adoption of recommendations by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) on petitions investigated.

He said the commission issued a strong warning to a transport officer, Mahmud Ahmed, attached to the High Court of Justice, Kano, for acting outside his official duties, threatening members of the public and using the name of the judiciary to intimidate individuals.

According to him, the commission directed Mr Ahmed to strictly confine himself to his assigned responsibilities.

The spokesman said the commission sanctioned the Upper Shari’a Court Judge in Rogo Local Government Area, Salisu Buhari-Mandawari, for demanding and receiving gratification and for failure to properly record court proceedings.

He said Mr Buhari-Mandawari was demoted by two grade levels and recalled from judicial duties for a minimum of three years, on half salary.

Mr Jibo-Ibrahim added that the Upper Shari’a Court Judge in Filin Hockey, Umar Sunusi-Danbaba, was also recalled from judicial duties for at least three years over acts of bias, improper handling of funds and failure to properly record proceedings.

He said Mr Sunusi-Danbaba would receive half salary for one year.

The spokesman further disclosed that two court registrars, Abdulbari Ado (Finance Registrar) and Umar Abdulhamid (Administrative Registrar), were demoted by two grade levels on half salary for one year for their involvement in demanding and receiving gratification.

He said both officers were also strongly warned to desist from further misconduct.

Mr Jibo-Ibrahim said the commission also warned Sabiu Adam-Inusa, a finance registrar at the Upper Shari’a Court, Gwarzo, over discrepancies in figures and words on an issued receipt.

He said Adam-Inusa was relieved of his position as Finance Registrar despite the error being accepted as a mistake.

In another development, the commission approved the appointment of Hussaini Hassan-Suleiman as the substantive Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Kano State.

The spokesman reiterated the commission’s zero-tolerance for misconduct, stressing that discipline, integrity and accountability remained fundamental pillars of the judiciary.

(NAN)