The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has officially commenced an ambitious project to establish its permanent secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the initiative aimed to enhance the infrastructure and operational capabilities of the committee.

Mr Nezianya said the project sits on five hectares of land allocated to it around the Aviation Village, Abuja, by the Federal Government.

He said the project site had been unveiled by the leadership board of the committee, with leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) in attendance.

“The two important leaders in sports – the Chairman of NSC, Shehu Dikko and the Director-General of NSC, Bukola Olapade were in the entourage.

The trip was led by the President of the NOC, Habu Gumel. He was accompanied by members of the Executive Committee and the Board of the committee.

Mr Nezianya quoted Mr Gumel as saying that the secretariat project, which would have five floors, would be done in phases.

“The property will be equipped with various sports training facilities.

“These facilities will cater to the needs of various federations affiliated to the NOC, foster a conducive environment for training, development, and sporting excellence as Nigeria prepares for upcoming international competitions,” he said.

Mr Gumel said the facility would house the NOC secretariat as well as streamline the committee’s operations and enable a more efficient management of Olympic-related activities in Nigeria.

He said the establishment of the site was not only a significant step for the NOC but also reflected its commitment to promoting sports development across Nigeria.

The president said it was expected to create a centralised hub for sports promotion, training, and athlete development.

According to him, some sports training facilities will be sited there.

“These will include state-of-the-art training facilities for different sports.

“It aims at development of Athletic Programmes with designated training facilities; the NOC aims to enable federations to conduct training camps, workshops, and seminars that are critical for improving the standards of Nigerian athletes.

“The committee is optimistic that this project will not only improve training standards but also contribute to the success of Nigerian athletes on the global stage,” he said.

