Nigeria’s representatives at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Championship, the MakTown Flyers, have received a timely boost ahead of their campaign in Morocco, with basketball promoter Igoche Mark charging the team to rise to the occasion.

Mr Mark, a prominent supporter of the club, visited the team’s training camp in Abuja over the weekend, where he delivered a message of belief and responsibility as the Flyers prepare to compete on the continental stage.

“From the technical side, we are solid, and I think what we should do is to put in more effort and tell the world that we are strong, resilient, and we don’t back down,” Mr Mark said.

He also reassured the players and technical crew of his continued backing, stressing that success at the BAL will require commitment from all parties involved.

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“On our part, we will do everything to ensure that you are comfortable. It is a two-way thing, I am assuring you that we play our own part and you should play your part as well,” he added.

Mr Mark further underlined his commitment by confirming plans to travel with the team to Morocco, expressing confidence that the Flyers can make a strong statement.

“To show my support, I will personally be with you in Morocco and cheer you to victory, and I believe this team will make us proud, make Nigeria proud, and make Maktown Flyers proud.”

Responding on behalf of the players, team captain Bright Akuiete acknowledged the support and pledged the team’s determination to deliver.

“We appreciate your support, sir, and we promise to make you proud,” he said.

The MakTown Flyers, coached by Abdur Rahman Muhammad, earned their place in the BAL Championship after winning the 2025 Nigeria Basketball League, defeating Rivers Hoopers in the final.

Mr Mark had earlier hosted the team to a reception in Abuja, where he commended club proprietor Akerannan Manusseh Achii for his vision and leadership.

With preparations intensifying, expectations are high that the Flyers can carry Nigeria’s hopes with pride when they take to the court in Morocco.