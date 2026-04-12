Broadcaster and actor Patrick Doyle has announced the death of his newborn daughter, Omayinuwa Harriet.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Doyle welcomed the child with his third wife, Funmilayo, on Friday.

The actor had initially shared on Facebook that both Funmilayo and their daughter were in good health.

However, in a post on Sunday, he revealed that Omayinuwa died on Saturday at about 4:15 p.m.

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The Delta-born actor described her brief time with him, his wife, and their family as one that brought great joy.

He wrote: “Omayinuwa visited us briefly at about 10:40 am on Friday, 10th April and returned to heaven on Saturday, 11th April at about 4:15 pm. Her stay was short, but it brought great joy.

“We would wish for a longer stay, but, alas, heaven thought otherwise. This much we know, though: God still rules in the affairs of men. Our faith in the goodness of God remains resolute regardless. Sibe’ sibe’ Oluwa n’be’. It is well with our soul.”

Funmilayo

In June 2025, this newspaper reported that the 65-year-old married Funmilayo, who was 27.

He married Funmilayo after divorcing actress Iretiola Doyle.

Funmilayo owns Funmidee Cuisines, a company that specialises in private chef services, event catering, food packs, and more.

READ ALSO: Patrick Doyle welcomes seventh child with third wife

Although news of their marriage emerged in June 2025, Funmilayo had shared a video from their court wedding in August 2022.

While little was known about their love life, this newspaper reported that Doyle described Funmilayo as a woman who took on the roles of mother, friend, and partner in his life.

He also said he became happier after marrying Funmilayo.

The actor lost his first wife, Rosamond Ndidi Doyle, to sickle cell disease in 1999.