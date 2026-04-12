In response to US threat of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has said it will attack any military vessel that approaches the Strait.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Sunday, said military vessels that come towards the strategic waterway would be considered as violating the two-week ceasefire.

Reuters, quoting Iranian state media, reports that the IRGC declared that it would not hesitate to attack harshly and decisively if any such vessel is spotted.

The Iranian guard declared the Strait to be under the ‘smart management’ of the country’s ⁠Navy

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It also noted that the Strait remains “open for the safe passage of ⁠non-military vessels in accordance with specific ⁠regulations.”

Tension between the US and Iran appears to be rising after 21 hours of talks in Islamabad on Saturday failed to produce a desired outcome for President Donald Trump.

There was contention over control of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s intention to continue to produce nuclear materials for civilian use.

The US wants Iran to completely stop all forms of uranium enrichment and hand over its highly enriched uranium. Iran wants to continue minimal uranium enrichment for civilian use.

Writing on this, Mr Trump said the “meeting went well”, and the US and Iran agreed on “most points” except for the “only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump, in a Truth Social Post, on Sunday, disclosed that he already commanded the US Navy to block the Strait of Hormuz and completely stop the movement of vessels.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote.

He also said that the US Navy will begin to destroy Iranian mines planted in the Strait while noting that any Iranian “who fires” at the navy, or at “peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

He also said that the UK and other countries would be sending minesweeping naval vessels alongside the US Navy to the strait to clear the mines.

He further stated that “Iran knows better than anyone how to END this situation, which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition.”

“They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

On Saturday, Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation to Islamabad, said the US put forward a “final and best offer” that it wants Iran to accept.

But Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the two sides agreed on many issues but disagreed on some matters. He added that no one expected a deal from just one meeting.

The US CENTCOM said that it had begun “setting conditions for clearing mines.”