Igoche Mark, a basketball promoter and founder of the Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship, has outlined his reasons for seeking the presidency of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), saying his priority would be to restore unity within the sport’s leadership.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Mr Mark said divisions among key figures in the game have hindered the growth of basketball in Nigeria, stressing that bringing everyone together would be his first task if elected.

“The first thing I will do when elected as president of NBBF is to unite the house. We must come together because a house divided against itself cannot stand,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria has abundant basketball talent and influence within the global basketball ecosystem, but the country must channel that strength into developing the game locally.

“Every individual in this sport has something unique to offer. We are very versatile; there’s no place you go to in the world without seeing a Nigerian doing exploits in the basketball ecosystem,” he said.

Mr Mark said his administration, if elected, would focus on harnessing that collective strength to improve basketball development nationwide.

“We must be intentional by channelling all our energy to positively develop the game at home, and that responsibility falls on me when elected as president of NBBF,” he added.

Responding to experience concerns

Mr Mark also addressed concerns from critics who argue that he lacks the experience required to lead the federation.

He dismissed the claim, noting that leadership of a sports federation is a collective responsibility carried out by a board rather than an individual.

“Opportunity must be first presented to an individual before experience is gained. Running a federation like the NBBF is not a one-person affair but by a board,” he said.

He also questioned the basis for such criticism, noting that none of the federation’s former presidents is currently contesting the position.

“I think that claim makes no logical sense because I don’t think any former NBBF president is in the race,” he added.

Mr Mark is one of the figures positioning themselves ahead of the next leadership contest in Nigerian basketball, as the basketball family continues to push for stability and renewed growth in the sport.