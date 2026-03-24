The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the maiden National Intermediate Games (NIG) Lagos 2026, setting in motion preparations for the country’s first dedicated transition tournament for athletes aged 16 to 19.

The approval activates the institutional framework required to stage the Games, conceived as a bridge competition for young athletes moving from grassroots to elite national levels. The tournament is expected to provide a structured and competitive platform for participants from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos was selected to host the inaugural edition, a decision that underscores the state’s growing reputation for sports development, modern infrastructure, and capacity to deliver major events.

To drive the process, the LOC will be co-chaired by Sam Egube, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor; Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development; and Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The committee is mandated to coordinate the logistical, technical, and strategic elements required to deliver the Games. It will work closely with the National Sports Commission, national sports federations, and other stakeholders to ensure high standards in organisation, integrity, and athlete welfare.

Speaking on the development, Mr Fatodu described the governor’s approval as a significant boost for youth sports development in Nigeria.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has once again demonstrated that his commitment to the youth of this state and the nation is not merely rhetorical but deeply structural,” Fatodu remarked. “By providing an unrivalled enabling environment and the robust political will to back our sporting initiatives, the Governor has turned Lagos into a global laboratory for talent excellence. This initiative will serve as the vehicle to execute Mr Governor’s vision of making sports a viable pathway for economic empowerment and national pride.”

He added that sustained government support has strengthened the institutional capacity of the Lagos State Sports Commission, positioning it to deliver a high-quality tournament.

At its core, the National Intermediate Games is designed to address a long-standing gap in Nigeria’s sports development pipeline by targeting the “intermediate” phase, where many young athletes often fall through the cracks due to limited competitive opportunities.

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, said Lagos was deliberately chosen to host the inaugural edition based on its track record.

“There is a unique energy that Lagos brings to national assignments, and with this high-calibre LOC, we are confident the National Intermediate Games are in the best possible hands,” Mr Olopade stated. “We look forward to a synergy between the National Sports Commission and the Lagos State Sports Commission that sets a permanent gold standard for youth competitions in Africa.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s administration has prioritised sports development through the rehabilitation of facilities and support for athletes competing at continental and global levels. The decision to host the National Intermediate Games is seen as a continuation of that policy direction.

The National Intermediate Games Lagos 2026 is expected to attract thousands of young athletes, officials, and sports enthusiasts, further reinforcing Lagos’ standing as a leading hub for sports in Nigeria.