Football fans in Lagos were treated to an electrifying blend of sport, entertainment and networking as LALIGA hosted a watch party for the highly anticipated El Derbi de Madrid over the weekend.

The event, held at the upscale Glass House Lounge, brought together passionate supporters of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, creating a lively atmosphere that mirrored the intensity of the famous Spanish rivalry.

Anchored by popular Nigerian comedian MC Lively, the gathering combined football viewing with music, food and drinks, offering fans a cosy environment to socialise and connect.

Football, fun and fan engagement

The Madrid derby, one of the standout fixtures of the weekend’s football calendar, drew significant attention among Nigerian fans, particularly in Lagos, where viewing centres and lounges were packed.

At the Glass House Lounge, the experience went beyond watching the match. Guests were treated to curated entertainment, while lucky attendees won LALIGA-branded gifts, including jerseys and souvenirs, by answering a few simple questions.

The atmosphere peaked during key moments of the match, with cheers, chants and friendly banter echoing across the venue.

Enduring appeal of Spanish giants

The strong turnout reflected the enduring popularity of Spanish football in Nigeria. From the dominance of Zinedine Zidane’s era to the global appeal of Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Madrid, Real Madrid have built a large and loyal following in the country.

In recent times, Ademola Lookman’s move to Atlético Madrid has further strengthened Nigerian interest in the club, drawing new fans eager to follow the Super Eagles forward’s progress in Spain.

That connection was evident during the derby, with many fans at the watch party closely following Lookman’s involvement in the game.

Fans share experience

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, one attendee described the event as a refreshing way to experience top-level football.

“It’s not just about watching the match; it’s the whole vibe,” he said. “You meet new people, enjoy good music and food, and still get to watch your favourite team. LALIGA really created something special here.”

Another fan highlighted the growing appeal of communal viewing experiences.

“Watching alone at home cannot compare to this,” she said. “The energy, the reactions, the excitement — it makes the game more alive. And winning a jersey was the bonus for me.”

LALIGA eyes deeper connection

Also speaking at the event, Desmond Chiji, LALIGA delegate for the global network and country manager for Nigeria and Ghana, said the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen the league’s engagement with its Nigerian audience.

“We are excited to connect with our fans here in Nigeria through experiences like this,” he said. “The passion for LALIGA is very strong, and events like the Madrid derby watch party allow us to bring that passion to life beyond the screen.”

He added that the league remains committed to creating more fan-focused activities in the country.

Beyond the match

The watch party coincided with a dramatic Madrid derby that once again highlighted the intensity of the rivalry between the two Spanish giants. The fixture also carried added Nigerian interest following Lookman’s historic goal, which made him the first Nigerian to score in the derby.

Unfortunately, his effort wasn’t enough as Real Madrid edged the tie 3-2.

With music, laughter, shared passion and memorable moments, the LALIGA watch party offered more than just 90 minutes of football.

It delivered a community experience, one that continues to strengthen the bond between global leagues and local fans.