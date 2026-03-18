The decision by the Confederation of African Football to award Morocco a 3–0 victory over Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final has triggered a wave of strong and divided reactions across the football world, with players, officials, journalists, and fans sharply split over the ruling.

CAF’s Appeal Board announced on Tuesday that Senegal had forfeited the final under Article 84 of its regulations, overturning the Teranga Lions’ 1–0 extra-time win in Rabat. The match, played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, had been overshadowed by chaotic scenes late in regulation time when Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest after a penalty was awarded to Morocco.

While CAF insists the decision followed due process, many observers believe the ruling undermines the finality of results on the pitch. Senegal captain Sadio Mané captured that sentiment in a brief but powerful reaction on social media: “The world knows the true champions.”

His comment quickly resonated with supporters who argue that Senegal earned their victory on merit, especially after weathering the controversy, returning to the field, and winning the match in extra time through Pape Gueye’s decisive strike.

Veteran journalist Calvin Onwuka described CAF’s decision in stark terms, calling it “ridiculous” and urging Senegal to take a drastic step. “Senegal should not even bother to go to CAS. They should exit CAF,” he wrote, adding that member associations should be ashamed if the ruling is allowed to stand.

A similar tone came from former Super Eagles Media officer and veteran journalist, Colin Udoh, who labelled the verdict “disgraceful” and questioned the legal basis of CAF’s interpretation of its own rules. In a detailed analysis, Mr Udoh argued that while Senegal left the field briefly, they did not abandon the match entirely. He pointed to Article 82, noting that the regulation refers to a team that “leaves the ground,” not merely the pitch, and stressed that the game was completed under the referee’s authority.

“The referee restarted the game, it was played to a conclusion, and there was a result. Senegal won. Morocco lost,” he concluded.

Criticism also came from respected journalist and Lawyer Osasu Obayiuwana, who said the ruling left him “gobsmacked” in an opinion piece for the UK Guardian.

Citing a former CAF Appeal Board member, he questioned whether the body even had the authority to overturn a match result.

Within CAF itself, dissent appears to be brewing. Executive committee member Samir Sobha described the decision as “a big joke,” warning that correcting one perceived injustice with another could damage the credibility of African football.

The Senegalese government also rejected the ruling, calling it an “unjustified dispossession” and confirming plans to pursue legal action, including a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Authorities in Dakar further called for an independent investigation into suspected irregularities surrounding the decision.

However, not all reactions have been critical. Some voices have defended CAF’s stance, arguing that rules must be enforced regardless of the circumstances. Football administrator Olawale Quadri said Senegal’s actions left CAF with little choice.

“Rules are rules. Senegal violated them and disgraced the whole of Africa,” he stated, adding that the punishment should serve as a warning to other teams.

Similarly, analyst Olawale Adigun argued that the controversy stems more from timing than substance, suggesting that a clearer understanding of CAF statutes would show the ruling was technically correct.

He wrote: “If everyone had studied the AFCON Statutes/rules, we would have realised that this ruling was the correct one.” Problem here is that it’s coming very late after the Judicial arm of CAF was restructured last week, and it profiles CAF as pandering toward Morocco again”

Former Super Falcons media officer, Harry Awurumibe, also backed CAF, insisting he had predicted the outcome from the moment Senegal walked off the pitch. “Football has rules and regulations… if any team breaches them, the rules should apply,” he said.

Beyond the legal arguments, some observers focused on the emotional reality of the moment. Journalist Deji Omotoyinbo noted that trophies are defined by the scenes of victory — celebrations, fans, and national pride — which administrative decisions cannot erase.

As the debate continues, the AFCON 2025 final risks being remembered less for football and more for controversy. CAF’s ruling has not only reshaped the tournament’s outcome but also raised deeper questions about governance, fairness, and the balance between rules and the spirit of the game.

For now, Morocco are officially champions. But across Africa and beyond, the argument over who truly deserves the crown is far from settled.