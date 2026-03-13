Nigeria’s sprint hurdles queen Tobi Amusan is set to make a long-awaited return to competition after organisers confirmed the world record holder among the headline athletes for the women’s 100m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on 4 July.

The race, scheduled for the iconic Hayward Field, forms part of the prestigious Diamond League circuit and is expected to produce one of the deepest fields in the discipline this season.

For Amusan, the event represents more than just another race. It will mark the Nigerian star’s first confirmed competition of the 2026 season, ending a competitive absence that stretches back to the World Athletics Championships in September 2025.

Return to a familiar stage

Few venues hold more significance in Amusan’s career than Eugene.

It was at Hayward Field during the 2022 World Athletics Championships that the Nigerian delivered one of the most electrifying performances in athletics history, storming to her first world title and setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles.

She returned to the same track a year later to underline her dominance, capturing the Diamond League final title in 2023.

The 28-year-old has spent the past decade establishing herself as one of the most consistent forces in sprint hurdling. Between 2021 and 2023, Amusan won the Diamond League final three consecutive times, a run that cemented her reputation among the elite performers in the event.

Elite rivals await in Eugene

Her return to Eugene, however, will not be without formidable opposition.

The race will feature reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell, two-time world champion Danielle Williams, and World Championships bronze medallist Grace Stark, ensuring a fiercely competitive contest.

Russell enters the meeting as the Olympic champion and one of the sport’s rising forces. The American is chasing her first Diamond League title after producing her strongest campaign in the series last season. She claimed her maiden Diamond League victory in Silesia in August 2025, setting a series record of 12.19 seconds.

Stark, another American challenger, also impressed during the 2025 Diamond League season. She set meeting records in Keqiao, Stockholm, and Paris before going on to secure a bronze medal at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams brings experience and pedigree to the field. The veteran hurdler has captured two world titles, most recently at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, and previously won the Diamond League crown in 2019.

A crucial stop on the Diamond League calendar

The Prefontaine Classic will serve as the ninth meeting of the 2026 Diamond League season, which begins in Doha on 8th May, and concludes with the two-day series final in Brussels on 4th and 5th September.

The annual Diamond League circuit spans 15 cities across four continents, bringing together many of the world’s best athletes in track and field. Among the stops on the calendar, Eugene is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious stages, often producing fast times and memorable performances.

With her return set for the same track where she rewrote the history books, Amusan will once again step into a venue that has already witnessed her greatest triumph.

And if history is anything to go by, Hayward Field may yet be the stage for another statement from Nigeria’s record-breaking hurdler.