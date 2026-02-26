The Nigeria Archery Federation (NAFED) has appointed renowned archer and founder of Zen Archery, Emmanuel Oyeleke, as its new Director of Marketing.

The appointment was approved by the President of the federation, Abdullahi Mohammed, and conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary General, Philip Ayo.

Mr Oyeleke, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Archery Association, is among several individuals handed strategic roles aimed at strengthening the development of archery in Nigeria.

Mr Oyeleke is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the sport’s recent growth. Last year, he led Nigeria to participate in Africa’s first-ever Run Archery Tournament, delivering a commanding performance alongside Tola Adebayo-Lateef of Zen Archery Club. Their outing marked a significant milestone and showcased Nigeria’s growing presence on the continental stage.

He was also part of Team Nigeria at the African Championships in 2022 and 2023, where the country secured medals in Pretoria, South Africa, and Nabeul, Tunisia.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Oyeleke, who coordinates the annual Zen Archery Lagos Open International Tournament, said his long-term vision remains unchanged.

“From inception as an Archer, the primary objective has always been to promote the sports in Nigeria and beyond and that’s why we founded Zen Archery Club and created Lagos Zen Archery Arena, the premier Archery Range in the country, so that members of the public can practice the sports ”.

He further emphasised the importance of collaboration among key figures in the game to drive sustainable growth in the sport, noting that all archery institutions in the country must work together to develop the discipline.

Other appointments announced by the federation include Kachollom Enyenihi as Director of Women Development, Olatayo Olasehinde as Director of Strategy and ICT, and Akogun Abimbola as Director of Grassroots Development, among others.

The new appointments signal NAFED’s renewed commitment to expanding the reach and competitiveness of archery across Nigeria.