Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has marked a triumphant return to the national team, showcasing a journey defined by resilience, determination, and an unwavering love for football. The composed midfielder, renowned for her tactical intelligence and calm presence on the pitch, has successfully balanced personal milestones with a decorated international career.

Okobi-Okeoghene, who currently plies her trade with Ottawa Rapid FC in Canada, rejoined professional club football in 2025 following the birth of her first child in September 2024. Her return to the Super Falcons comes ahead of a double-header friendly against Cameroon, marking her first call-up since the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking from the team’s camp in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Okobi-Okeoghene reflected on her emotions on been back to the team, and what it means to her:

“Should I use the word excited? Yes, I’m truly excited and happy to be doing this again. I’m grateful and honoured.”

She urged that public expectations be tempered with perspective, emphasizing her personal journey over external pressures:

“My expectation, I can’t really say anything about that right now, because I live my life by taking one step at a time. I have seen a lot of messages and critics on social media, which I don’t want to care much about. I just know what has happened to me is childbirth; it’s a blessing and never a curse. So I don’t think anybody should expect what they want from me; they should expect what I want for myself instead.”

Okobi-Okeoghene also addressed the broader implications of her journey for female athletes balancing family and career:

“It’s all about being courageous. I had to understand that I’m a strong woman. Being a soccer player or a football player doesn’t limit me from having a child. So to everyone who wants to take the same step that I have done, my advice is just do what you feel and know will make you happy. I have been married since 2017, and having a child now raised questions from my family and everyone, but my career made it happen. I was looking for a child earlier, but my career took it this long. To anyone out there who wants to do this, just be courageous and believe that, yes, if I, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, can do this, you also can do it.”

Her comeback is not just a personal triumph; it represents a strategic boost for the Super Falcons. With four WAFCON titles, multiple FIFA Women’s World Cup campaigns, and years of international experience, Okobi-Okeoghene brings leadership, stability, and inspiration to the squad.

As the Super Falcons prepare to face Cameroon, all eyes will be on Okobi-Okeoghene; not just for her footballing skill, but as a beacon of hope for female athletes navigating the dual demands of motherhood and elite sport.