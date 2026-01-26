The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed Nigerian athletes will attend a four-week residential training camp in Scotland ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, confirmed this in a press statement on Sunday issued by Kehinde Ajayi, NSC Director of Information.

Mr Olopade said a training base in Aberdeen would enhance coordination and reduce travel-related challenges for Team Nigeria.

“Locating the camp in the host country reflects lessons from past competitions,” Mr Olopade explained, noting early arrival helps athletes acclimatise and train under similar conditions.

Team Nigeria will arrive in Aberdeen four weeks before the opening ceremony for acclimatisation, technical preparation, and team bonding, he added.

Mr Olopade said his recent visit to Scotland was part of early planning to secure accommodation and ensure smooth transition into competition mode.

“The Commission’s preparations aim to eliminate avoidable stress for athletes and officials while supporting peak performance through proper planning,” he stated.

Preparations follow recommendations from the Elite Podium Board and adhere to international best practices, the statement noted.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to August 2, featuring ten sports. (NAN)