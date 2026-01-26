President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The visit is aimed at strengthening cordial relations between Nigeria and Türkiye and exploring cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation and aviation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Nigeria from 19 to 20 October 2021.

During Mr Tinubu’s visit, both countries will hold strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared interests in finance, communications, trade and investment.

The programme includes meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding in key sectors.

The MoUs will cover scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military cooperation and protocol.

A Nigeria–Türkiye business forum will also be held to bring together investors from both countries to explore mutual opportunities.

Members of the President’s entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi.

Others are the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Jimi Benson; and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Also attending are the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, is also part of the delegation.

Mr Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the visit.

(NAN)