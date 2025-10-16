The hopes of Nigeria becoming the first African hosts of the Commonwealth Games have suffered a major setback following the announcement of Ahmedabad as the official host of the 2030 centenary edition.

The decision, confirmed on Wednesday by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport, effectively ended Abuja’s bold and ambitious quest to bring the Games to African soil for the very first time.

The Indian city, located in the western state of Gujarat, beat Abuja in a fiercely contested bid that came down to the wire.

The decision will be ratified at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November. For India, it marks a triumphant return to the global sporting stage—two decades after hosting the 2010 edition of the Games in Delhi.

For Nigeria and Africa, it is another reminder of how close, yet how far, the continent remains from hosting one of the world’s oldest multi-sport competitions.

Nigeria’s near miss: A bid rooted in history and aspiration

This was not just another hosting bid. Nigeria’s campaign for the 2030 Games carried historic weight. Had Abuja succeeded, it would have been the first time in the Commonwealth Games’ 100-year history that the event would be staged on African soil.

The bid was strongly backed by President Bola Tinubu, who in July 2025 pledged federal support to make the Games a “continental spectacle and a symbol of African capacity.”

In March, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) officially submitted the country’s expression of interest, describing the Abuja proposal as “a compelling narrative for the nation’s progress and readiness to deliver a landmark Games.”

Throughout the year, Nigeria engaged in intense diplomatic and strategic lobbying.

In August, a high-level Nigerian delegation; comprising top government officials, sports administrators, and diplomats, met with Commonwealth Sport leaders in London to present Abuja’s case. The bid highlighted the capital city’s extensive sports infrastructure, including the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, its growing hotel and transport networks, and Nigeria’s long track record of hosting major international sporting events, from the All-Africa Games in 2003 to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009.

Nigeria was one of only two countries to meet the final submission deadline of 31 August, the other being India.

“This was a continental bid,” said Kola Daniel, a senior media aide to the Minister of Sports, in one of the official communications earlier this year. “Abuja 2030 was about Nigeria, but it was also about Africa finally taking its place in the Commonwealth sporting movement.”

How India pulled away

India’s Ahmedabad bid, while late to the race, gained irresistible momentum earlier this year. With Canada’s multi-province proposal collapsing and Hamilton, the host of the inaugural 1930 Games, forced to withdraw, the battle effectively became a two-horse race.

Ahmedabad presented a near faultless technical proposal built on state-of-the-art infrastructure. Its centrepiece, the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest sports arena with a 132,000 capacity, had already hosted global spectacles like the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. India’s bid was backed by both central and state governments, guaranteeing financial stability and operational readiness.

The Commonwealth Sport evaluation commission scored candidate cities on infrastructure, athlete experience, sustainability, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values. According to officials familiar with the process, Ahmedabad’s superior logistics, delivery plan, and financing were decisive.

“We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth,” said P. T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, after the announcement.

A Century marked — and a continental wait extended

The 2030 Games will mark the 100th anniversary of the inaugural edition held in Hamilton, Ontario in 1930. Over the decades, the event has evolved from the British Empire Games into a global festival of sport, diplomacy, and shared history.

Ahmedabad’s selection brings some stability to a movement that has faced major uncertainty in recent years, including the withdrawal of Victoria, Australia from hosting the 2026 edition and the cancellation of Durban 2022.

For Nigeria, the disappointment is palpable. Abuja had hoped to leverage its 2030 bid to inspire infrastructural transformation, strengthen its soft power, and reposition Africa at the centre of Commonwealth sport.

This is not Nigeria’s first heartbreak. The country had previously bid for the 2014 Games, only to lose out to Glasgow. This latest setback prolongs Africa’s wait to host the event, despite the continent’s deep sporting heritage and growing global influence.

Looking ahead: A promise for the Future

In announcing Ahmedabad’s selection, Commonwealth Sport also extended an olive branch. “The Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating Nigeria’s hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034,” the body said in a statement.

That assurance offers some consolation. Abuja’s 2030 bid was widely praised within the Commonwealth for its clarity of vision and continental significance. With stronger long-term infrastructural guarantees and sustained political will, Nigeria may yet bring the Games to Africa.

But for now, the centenary Games, which could have been Africa’s defining moment, will instead be celebrated in India.