All is now set for the inaugural edition of the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0, a high-level forum designed to redefine Nigeria’s sports ecosystem and unlock its potential as a catalyst for national development.

The landmark event, themed “Reshaping Nigeria’s Sports Ecosystem,” will take place in Lagos on 24 November, bringing together the nation’s foremost sports leaders, policymakers, investors, and media professionals.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the event, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Osaze Ebueku, said the dialogue is more than another round of conversations—it is a movement aimed at aligning the sports sector with the national economic agenda.

“We’ve had dialogues in the past, but this one is different,” Mr Ebueku declared. “We now have people in authority who believe this is the right conversation to have. This is about creating a blueprint that supports the National Sports Commission, the administration, and the federations. No one can do it alone.”

He added that the Big Sports Dialogue is backed by the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), reflecting the government’s growing recognition of sports as a viable driver of economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion.

Mr Ebueku emphasised that Nigeria’s sports industry holds immense potential that remains largely untapped.

“Nigeria’s sports potential is undeniable. From the Super Eagles’ roar to our athletes’ triumphs globally, we have the talent, passion, and resilience,” he said.

“Yet, our contribution to the GDP—0.33 per cent in 2021—tells a story of unfulfilled promise. But today, we break the cycle.”

Four key outcomes

He explained that the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0 would focus on four key outcomes—policy reform, private-sector collaboration, athlete-centred development, and media amplification.

He said these will drive the creation of a National Sports Blueprint that addresses infrastructure gaps, funding challenges, and governance inefficiencies.

Under the policy reform agenda, participants will draft actionable recommendations for a unified national sports policy that aligns with Nigeria’s economic diversification goals.

On private-sector collaboration, the dialogue will provide a platform for investors and innovators to explore sustainable funding models for grassroots sports and talent development.

The athlete-centred development pillar will focus on athlete welfare, career transitions, and creating a system that values players beyond their active years.

In the media amplification segment, journalists and broadcasters will discuss how storytelling, documentation, and digital media can drive visibility, accountability, and renewed public interest in Nigerian sports.

Walk the talk

Mr Ebueku, who has been working closely with key partners and like-minded individuals, said the dialogue’s mission is to “walk the talk” rather than dwell on rhetoric.

“This is about walking the talk, helping to deliver on the President’s agenda and the NSC’s roadmap for a sports economy that gives hope to young Nigerians,” he said.

“We have a youthful population with a median age of 19. If we channel that energy through sports, the multiplier effect on the economy will be enormous.”

Among the confirmed speakers for the dialogue are NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, and broadcaster Rufai Oseni.

The event will also feature sports administrators, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives who share a vision of transforming Nigeria’s sports narrative.

Other organisers present at the press conference included Jerome Obuninta, who assured the buy-in of the Presidency through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development.

Veteran sports journalist Sylvanus Ofekun also assured that officials of agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service will join in the conversation

For sportscaster Aaron Akerejola, the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0 will mark a defining moment in Nigeria’s sports history—an opportunity to turn conversations into concrete actions to build a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable sports economy.