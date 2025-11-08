All is set for the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Ikoyi Ladies Golf Club tournament scheduled to take place in Lagos between 11-13 November.

The star-studded Open Amateur tournament which will attract golfers from within and outside the country is part of the activities lined up by the leadership of the club to celebrate its 50th Founder’s Day anniversary.

Speaking at a well-attended press conference at the Club’s headquarters in Ikoyi, the Ladies Club Captain, Peggy Onwu, explained that the tournament will offer opportunity for leading amateur golfers across 11 countries of the world to showcase their skills on the green lawn.

According to her, over 150 golfers have already registered for the open tournament which will attract mouth-watering prizes, including a trophy, a premium ticket to the United States of America, USA) amongst others.

The event will be preceded by ‘Twilight evening’ which will see the participants play the golf game towards dawn, in a relaxed atmosphere with cocktails, networking and good music.

She thanked the various sponsors of tournament which PWC, Delta Airline, Western Star, First EGP, among others, for identifying and keying into the Club’s goals and aspirations as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

Mrs Onwu added that the event was not only a celebration of resilience, commitment, dedication and sacrifice, but a rare display of exemplary team spirit by all members of the Ladies Golf Section.

She promised that the tournament will be a memorable outing aimed at mentoring ladies keen on honing their golfing skills.

She equally expressed happiness at the attendance of a Nigerian born Italian- based golfer and fashion icon, Bali Lawal, as well as other professionals expected to grace the tournament.

Speaking in the same vein, Vice Lady Captain, Annie Eimiakhena, explained that the tournament will entail three days of competitive outing showing skills, professional dexterity.

She added that participants and golfers will use the opportunity of the event to network among themselves, while a Masterclass will be held to educate would-be golfers on the dynamics of the game.

In their remarks, Femi Osinubi of the pwc; Olatomiwa Ayeni, Head Corporate Communications Manager, Delta Airline, Bukola Rokosu; First E&P; Nneka Idam, Head, Corporate Communications HR Executive, ND Western Limited, and Ebere Anenih of Weststar Associates Limited, all eulogised the Ladies’ Golf Club for putting together the 50th anniversary tournament

They affirmed that their firms were partnering with the Club, because their ideals resonate with their philosophy of inclusiveness, sustainability, biodiversity, and community bonds.

In his goodwill message, Akinwumi Akintola, Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, lauded the Ladies Golf Section for the milestone, echoing that it had been 50 years of relentless dedication, commitment, team spirit and comradeship.

He added that the tournament will further consolidate the tenacity of purpose exhibited by the Club’s leadership, adding that the mainstream Club will continue to identify with the ideals and programmes of the Open.