The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over a tanker loaded with 60,000 litres of petrol to officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Katsina State.

NCS said it seized the commodity as part of its ongoing clampdown on fuel smuggling under Operation Whirlwind.

The handover, on Thursday, followed the interception of the tanker along the Jibia Road in Katsina during a special patrol operation on 30 September.

According to the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Kola Oladeji—represented by the Commander for the Kano/Jigawa and Katsina axis, Assistant Comptroller S. I. Yahaya—the tanker, with registration number KBT 226 XA, was apprehended for carrying fake documents and a forged manifest.

Mr Oladeji said the vehicle was suspected to be heading toward a border community for possible smuggling, describing the interception as part of Customs’ sustained efforts to protect Nigeria’s economic and energy security.

“This handover underscores our determination to support national energy security and collaborate effectively with sister agencies like the NMDPRA,” he said.

“Together, we are sending a strong message that economic sabotage through fuel diversion will not be tolerated.”

Receiving the seized tanker on behalf of the NMDPRA, the Katsina State Coordinator, represented by A. M. Mohammed, commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and inter-agency collaboration.

He said such synergy was crucial for ensuring compliance and accountability in the downstream petroleum sector.

“We appreciate the proactive role of the Customs Service in intercepting illegal movements of petroleum products.

NMDPRA remains committed to ensuring proper monitoring and regulation of petroleum distribution,” Mr. Mohammed said.

The seized tanker and its contents have since been transferred to the custody of NMDPRA for further regulatory action in line with established procedures.

The NCS reiterated its resolve to sustain the ongoing fight against smuggling, economic sabotage, and all actions undermining Nigeria’s fuel distribution network. The Service also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities that could aid enforcement efforts.

What is Operation Whirlwind?

Operation Whirlwind is a special task force established by the Nigeria Customs Service to combat the smuggling and diversion of petroleum products across Nigeria’s borders.

Launched in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the NMDPRA, the operation targets illegal bunkering, diversion, and hoarding of fuel to ensure products meant for domestic consumption remain within the country.

The initiative forms part of the federal government’s broader strategy to strengthen energy security, curb revenue loss, and stabilise fuel availability across border communities.